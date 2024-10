Why marathons are increasingly becoming a science

For years, everyone has been chipping away at it. The 2:15:25 hours that Paula Radcliffe ran in London in 2003 were set in stone as the women's marathon world record. In the following ten years, only one woman ever ran under 2:19. It was not until 2019 that Brigid Kosgei beat this time in Chicago. The previous year, Tigist Assefa beat the mark in Berlin to an incredible 2:11:53, and now Chepngetich was almost two minutes under that mark again.