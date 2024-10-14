Vorteilswelt
Scurrilous law

Taliban now even ban images of living creatures

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 13:30

The ruling Taliban in Afghanistan have announced the gradual implementation of a law that bans all depictions of living creatures in the news media. "The law applies to the whole of Afghanistan (...) and will be implemented gradually," said the spokesman for the Islamist Taliban's "Ministry of Virtue", Saiful Islam Chyber, on Monday. He emphasized that the pictorial representation of living beings was against Islamic law.

The Taliban government had already passed a "virtue law" in the summer, which corresponds to its idea of Islamic law. In addition to the ban on the depiction of living beings, the law instructs the media not to publish anything that "violates Sharia (Islamic law, note) or religion" or "insults Muslims". However, the law has not yet been enforced.

Members of the Taliban authorities have also repeatedly published photos of people in online media. Even during the first Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, the depiction of living creatures in Afghan media was banned.

Does the depiction of a fish offend Muslims? According to the Taliban, apparently it does. (Bild: APA/AFP/Wakil KOHSAR)
Does the depiction of a fish offend Muslims? According to the Taliban, apparently it does.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Wakil KOHSAR)
Women's rights in particular are anything but good in Afghanistan at the moment. They are no longer even allowed to speak in public. (Bild: APA/AFP/Sanaullah SEIAM)
Women's rights in particular are anything but good in Afghanistan at the moment. They are no longer even allowed to speak in public.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Sanaullah SEIAM)

Women's voices must not be heard
The "virtue" law introduced in August has come under international criticism, particularly because of the discrimination against women. Among other things, it prohibits women from speaking in public. Specifically, it states: "If an adult woman has to leave her home for an urgent reason, she is obliged to cover her face and body and ensure that her voice is not heard." The law refers to women's voices as "aurat" - in Sharia, this refers to the intimate parts of men and women that must be covered.

The law also stipulates veiling requirements for women and a ban on homosexuality. Men must also wear at least knee-length pants and a beard, which must not be too short. The "virtue" law further expands the power of the morality police to monitor the rules of conduct issued by the Taliban, which are based on Islamic Sharia law.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

