Taliban now even ban images of living creatures

Women's voices must not be heard

The "virtue" law introduced in August has come under international criticism, particularly because of the discrimination against women. Among other things, it prohibits women from speaking in public. Specifically, it states: "If an adult woman has to leave her home for an urgent reason, she is obliged to cover her face and body and ensure that her voice is not heard." The law refers to women's voices as "aurat" - in Sharia, this refers to the intimate parts of men and women that must be covered.