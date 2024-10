“That shot my ego up a bit”

Krone: Alessandro, last season the after-effects of the two concussions you suffered in the winter of 2022/23 were still very present. How are you feeling now?

Alessandro "Izzi" Hämmerle: Since I went on vacation to Indonesia in May, I've been doing really well and only rarely feel the after-effects. I still have to be careful in certain situations, such as extreme loads during strength training. However, these exercises didn't work at all last summer.