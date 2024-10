“Unworldly election campaign?”: This is how the SPÖ meeting went!

"To be honest, I don't see a government mandate for the SPÖ in the result. It was an election to be taken seriously," said Salzburg SPÖ leader David Egger to his federal party leader Andreas Babler on election day. Even though there was no red head rolling at the party executive committee and party presidium meetings on Monday, the poor result is unlikely to be without consequences. Those in the committees who took a swipe and fear for their jobs.