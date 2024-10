This is why an ex-con was really kicked out of police school

The Mühlviertel man who aspired to a career in the police force at an advanced age seems to be forgetful. As is well known, this ended in his first year at school. His superiors had to forgive him for forgetting to declare his criminal history - because he didn't have to say that he had been imprisoned in Germany for selling illegal sports nutrition. The crime was wiped clean. But there was something else, and he should have disclosed it.