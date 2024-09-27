Recipes against uncontrolled growth in excavation landfills

"Needs assessment necessary and justified"

"To name just a few examples: In the district of Reutte, there are currently 10 locations with sufficient capacity for another 15 years. In the Landeck district, there are as many as 42 locations with enough capacity for the next 17 years! And the situation is similar in the other districts too!" Sint wants to curb this senseless waste of land and living space. "It is unacceptable for the state government to approve new landfills while existing ones are not being filled at all. A needs assessment is therefore necessary and justified. The ÖVP and SPÖ must end their blockade policy and focus on the well-being of the population!", demands Liste Fritz parliamentary group leader Markus Sint.