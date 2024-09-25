Flood: “I don’t even have any socks left!”

The first flood victims are already waiting there at the "Krone" local inspection. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the bus of the Emergency Measures Group acts as a contact point. Members of the emergency response team help to fill out the claim form. If the claim is confirmed and completed by the Flood Commission, financial assistance is provided by the Department of Finance (MA 5). Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has arranged for Vienna to fulfill the maximum quota of up to 50 percent - with a maximum cap on the amount of damage of up to 100,000 euros - we reported.