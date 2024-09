Which extensions are poison for your hair!

Wow, I'm thrilled! I've always had little and thin hair. It's just a different feeling when you don't just have a few fringes." Anna is thrilled after her visit to the "Florianer Schnittstelle" in St. Florian. Understandably, for many women, hair thickening is the ideal way to spice up their non-existent mane. The techniques are different. But do they all achieve the desired effect?