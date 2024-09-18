Water, wind & sun: Carinthia’s modern electricity mix

The reservoir is located a good 750 meters above the Drau at 1080 meters above sea level. "This is also the ideal altitude for wind power. Wind farms make little sense in valley locations or high alpine regions," Rupp clarifies. Kelag, just a few kilometers away, has been operating its first wind farm here for a year. Eight wind turbines produce enough electricity for 17,000 households - especially in winter. "A good two thirds," confirms Rupp. "Especially when the sun and water provide less."