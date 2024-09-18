Paths to the energy transition
Water, wind & sun: Carinthia’s modern electricity mix
For energy independence, seasonal fluctuations must be able to be balanced out. This requires all sources of renewable energy. In the east of Carinthia, the Carinthian energy supplier shows how it can be done.
From June to October, the reservoir on the Soboth provides hardly any electricity. "The water level has to be maintained. In a dry second quarter, you start to sweat about whether it will work at all," laughs Kelag CEO Danny Güthlein. Nevertheless, the storage volume of 23 million cubic meters produces electricity for 24,000 households every year. The power plant can restart the power supply automatically in the event of blackouts.
"The water from the Drau can be pumped into the reservoir at 4500 liters per second and back out twice as fast," explains Markus Schoaß, Head of Power Plants East. The reservoir can also be emptied completely. "It's like pulling the plug on a bathtub. But in normal operation, the level only drops by up to 26.5 meters," says Kelag Generation Manager Christian Rupp.
The reservoir is located a good 750 meters above the Drau at 1080 meters above sea level. "This is also the ideal altitude for wind power. Wind farms make little sense in valley locations or high alpine regions," Rupp clarifies. Kelag, just a few kilometers away, has been operating its first wind farm here for a year. Eight wind turbines produce enough electricity for 17,000 households - especially in winter. "A good two thirds," confirms Rupp. "Especially when the sun and water provide less."
And around 20 kilometers away, an agri-PV plant was recently inaugurated. "The mix is necessary. Without affordable green electricity, industry could disappear from Carinthia," warns Kelag CEO Reinhard Draxler. "We have to plan ahead."
