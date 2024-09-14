The great silence: David Alaba is a mystery

Will it be quicker now?

And this message of patience is not coming from somewhere. AS recently reported that Alaba's injury was worse than first thought. In addition to a cruciate ligament, the 32-year-old is also said to have suffered injuries to his meniscus and several tendons. In Spain, voices are therefore growing louder, fearing that the comeback will be delayed even further and that Alaba in particular will not be able to return to his old form.