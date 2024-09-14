When will he return?
The great silence: David Alaba is a mystery
ÖFB captain David Alaba is still struggling with the consequences of his injury. After initially even hoping to take part in the European Championship, it is now no longer even clear whether the Real professional will be back on the pitch this year.
Alaba recently posted photos of himself doing strength training on Instagram. The signal seems clear: his physical condition is continuing to improve and the ÖFB captain is eager to return to the pitch. But when will the time finally come? A question that is mainly answered with silence in Madrid.
Because while Alaba is determined to fight his way back into professional soccer, Madrid are keeping mum on when a return can be expected. "Everything is going very well, but we have to be patient with him, that's important," explained Real coach Carlo Ancelotti recently.
Will it be quicker now?
And this message of patience is not coming from somewhere. AS recently reported that Alaba's injury was worse than first thought. In addition to a cruciate ligament, the 32-year-old is also said to have suffered injuries to his meniscus and several tendons. In Spain, voices are therefore growing louder, fearing that the comeback will be delayed even further and that Alaba in particular will not be able to return to his old form.
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick no longer expects his captain to return this year. Madrid are keeping quiet, but are said to be more optimistic than previously assumed. As reported by "AS", the Madrid managers are expecting to have the Austrian back in the squad in November. But the motto remains: "If it takes longer, it will take longer."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
