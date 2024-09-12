Vorteilswelt
For the time being until the end of the year

Bim runs for free on Saturdays in Linz city center

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 16:03

Mini, Midi, Maxi, "Nixi" - "Krone" readers were the first to know at Whitsun and now the announced free streetcar is actually becoming a reality: from September 14, travel on the streetcar between the main station and Biegung will be free for everyone on Saturdays. The city and City-Ring see the pilot project as an impulse to revitalize the city centre.

The so-called "Nixi-Ticket" - the "Bim" free ride is valid every other Saturday from next Saturday, initially until the end of the year: During business hours (9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.), visitors to the city center can use the streetcars free of charge. Among other things, the offer is intended to counteract the trend of gradually decreasing pedestrian frequency on Saturdays in the city center of Linz and provide for revitalization. "Similar offers from other cities have encouraged us to implement this pilot project," explains Managing Deputy Mayor Karin Hörzing.

Offer primarily for tourists
Tourists will be the main beneficiaries of the trial - as the operating radius is limited to the route between the main station and Biegung stops, potential visitors to the city center, for example from the densely populated south of Linz and the surrounding communities, will fall through the cracks. Nevertheless, City-Ring chairman Matthias Wied-Baumgartner is delighted: "Individual traffic is reduced and the environment is protected, the annoying search for a parking space is eliminated and this time can be used for shopping. The fact that you can keep your wallet in your pocket when using the Bim makes it unique." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
