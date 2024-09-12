Bim runs for free on Saturdays in Linz city center

Offer primarily for tourists

Tourists will be the main beneficiaries of the trial - as the operating radius is limited to the route between the main station and Biegung stops, potential visitors to the city center, for example from the densely populated south of Linz and the surrounding communities, will fall through the cracks. Nevertheless, City-Ring chairman Matthias Wied-Baumgartner is delighted: "Individual traffic is reduced and the environment is protected, the annoying search for a parking space is eliminated and this time can be used for shopping. The fact that you can keep your wallet in your pocket when using the Bim makes it unique."