For the time being until the end of the year
Bim runs for free on Saturdays in Linz city center
Mini, Midi, Maxi, "Nixi" - "Krone" readers were the first to know at Whitsun and now the announced free streetcar is actually becoming a reality: from September 14, travel on the streetcar between the main station and Biegung will be free for everyone on Saturdays. The city and City-Ring see the pilot project as an impulse to revitalize the city centre.
The so-called "Nixi-Ticket" - the "Bim" free ride is valid every other Saturday from next Saturday, initially until the end of the year: During business hours (9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.), visitors to the city center can use the streetcars free of charge. Among other things, the offer is intended to counteract the trend of gradually decreasing pedestrian frequency on Saturdays in the city center of Linz and provide for revitalization. "Similar offers from other cities have encouraged us to implement this pilot project," explains Managing Deputy Mayor Karin Hörzing.
Offer primarily for tourists
Tourists will be the main beneficiaries of the trial - as the operating radius is limited to the route between the main station and Biegung stops, potential visitors to the city center, for example from the densely populated south of Linz and the surrounding communities, will fall through the cracks. Nevertheless, City-Ring chairman Matthias Wied-Baumgartner is delighted: "Individual traffic is reduced and the environment is protected, the annoying search for a parking space is eliminated and this time can be used for shopping. The fact that you can keep your wallet in your pocket when using the Bim makes it unique."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.