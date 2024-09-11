Generation change
Demattio succeeds Masal as head of the “OHO”
With Nora Demattio succeeding Alfred Masal, the autonomous Kunsthaus in Oberwart has a female managing director for the first time.
The Open House Oberwart has a new managing director in Nora Demattio. She succeeds Alfred Masal, who is taking his well-deserved retirement at the end of October after 20 years at the helm. The duo have been running the business together since May. Demattio comes from Oberpullendorf, studied cultural and social anthropology as well as art history and has lived in Eisenstadt for years following a stay abroad in Guatemala (South America), where she founded the Art House Project, a platform for artists, and most recently worked as head of the media office of the diocese of Eisenstadt. She also organizes the Transform Arte art fair in Eisenstadt every two years.
Demattio wants to help shape and develop
"With her multifaceted career in the art and media landscape, she will now bring a breath of fresh air to the autonomous Kunsthaus and at the same time create space for new artistic impulses," says OHO chairwoman Eveline Rabold. The 41-year-old sees her new role as director of the OHO as a challenge and a great attraction: "The history and autonomy of the house, but also the creative power that is here every day, must be continued in the future. But I also want to open new doors and develop and help shape something together," says Demattio.
Schneemann: OHO is invaluable
Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann praised the work of the Offenes Haus Oberwart as indispensable and unique, which, as an alternative cultural center, is invaluable for the local cultural supply of the region and, above all, a home for many artists from Burgenland.
Multifaceted autumn program
The House's autumn program promises a wide range of cultural events. Among other things, visitors can look forward to three world premieres by the Burgenland Theater Initiative, regular cinema evenings and the exhibition "Wir gehen ins Dunkle, damit wir etwas sehen können" by Fria Elfen. Concerts, literary events and the Christmas sales exhibition Kunst zum Verschenken round off the varied program.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
