Demattio succeeds Masal as head of the “OHO”

Demattio wants to help shape and develop

"With her multifaceted career in the art and media landscape, she will now bring a breath of fresh air to the autonomous Kunsthaus and at the same time create space for new artistic impulses," says OHO chairwoman Eveline Rabold. The 41-year-old sees her new role as director of the OHO as a challenge and a great attraction: "The history and autonomy of the house, but also the creative power that is here every day, must be continued in the future. But I also want to open new doors and develop and help shape something together," says Demattio.