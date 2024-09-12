More and more countries are tightening their asylum policies

EURODAC checks: fingerprinting and electronic comparison. Cell phone scanning and evaluation of escape route and information about smugglers.

Austria has already introduced fast-track and fast-track procedures in 2021. This means that asylum applications from people who have virtually no chance of asylum are decided within 24 to 72 hours.

A negative asylum decision is linked to an immediate obligation to leave the country. This applies above all to India, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Austria consistently carries out Dublin deportations. Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Dublin deportations(mainly with Bulgaria and Romania) have been carried out.

Austria has more than 1500 places for administrative detention (500 of which are for detention pending deportation) - Germany, by comparison, has around 700.