More and more countries are tightening their asylum policies

In Germany, the dispute over tightening asylum rules is entering the next round. Many European countries have long since strengthened their border protection and made the rules for migrants more difficult. This has often happened after right-wing parties have won elections. The "Krone" has an overview.
Our neighbors are currently debating how the number of migrants can be reduced and how rejected asylum seekers can be deported more consistently. The government and the opposition are still at loggerheads, although Germany is already a latecomer. Much of what is still being discussed in Germany has already been implemented in Austria.
This already exists in Austria
EURODAC checks: fingerprinting and electronic comparison. Cell phone scanning and evaluation of escape route and information about smugglers.
Austria has already introduced fast-track and fast-track procedures in 2021. This means that asylum applications from people who have virtually no chance of asylum are decided within 24 to 72 hours.
A negative asylum decision is linked to an immediate obligation to leave the country. This applies above all to India, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.
Austria consistently carries out Dublin deportations. Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Dublin deportations(mainly with Bulgaria and Romania) have been carried out.
Austria has more than 1500 places for administrative detention (500 of which are for detention pending deportation) - Germany, by comparison, has around 700.
In Switzerland, asylum seekers' cell phones will be searched from next year. Computers and other data carriers may also have to be handed over to the authorities. The aim of the new regulation is to better determine the identity, nationality and travel route of asylum seekers. This information is crucial in determining who receives protection in Switzerland. A similar regulation has been in place in Austria for some time.
Deportation instead of right to stay
In most countries, stricter regulations have been introduced as a result of the electoral success of far-right parties. This is also the case in the Netherlands, where Geert Wilders almost doubled his votes and came first with over 23 percent. Border controls have been tightened there and rejected asylum seekers are being deported more quickly and uncompromisingly.
In addition, the "bed, bath, bread" rule, under which rejected asylum seekers continued to receive a roof over their heads and food, was abolished. Instead, the government wants to deport rejected applicants more consistently. The coalition agreement also provides for an opt-out clause, with which the Netherlands reserves the right to ignore EU asylum rules.
Denmark has particularly strict rules
Denmark has long taken a hard line on migrants. However, the country has been able to deviate from EU asylum policy through a special regulation since the 1990s. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has issued the motto "zero asylum". Denmark was the only EU country to declare Syria a safe country of origin and announced deportations. However, no refugees have yet been returned there.
Copenhagen consistently implements other measures. For example, asylum seekers have to stay in collective accommodation until a decision is made on their application. Denmark, a relatively wealthy country, also pays comparatively low benefits. In addition, migrants are forcibly relocated if urban areas become too densely populated.
Sweden was the most liberal country in Europe for many years
Sweden, which for a long time had the most liberal asylum policy in Europe, has also changed course. Family reunification has been made more difficult, border protection has been strengthened and deportations have become more consistent. As a result, the number of asylum seekers has been reduced by a third.
In Italy, too, the fight against illegal migration is the top priority of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. In future, certain asylum applications will be processed in Albania, where the migrants will also be accommodated. However, the project has recently been repeatedly postponed.
Course correction in France too
The newly appointed French head of government Michel Barnier recently announced a tougher course on immigration policy. The rejections at Germany's borders demanded by the German CDU would affect France, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg as well as Austria.
Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen expressed his surprise at Germany's announcement. He was "surprised" by the "somewhat improvised way" in which the German government's new approach to border controls was communicated to the public.
