Foreigners, investors, fear – hotel farce in Droß

You don't need a degree in tourism or economics to realize that everyday life in Droß, a village of 1000 inhabitants north of Krems, is not full of great adventures. The tourist area is dead, the restaurants are closed or on vacation and otherwise it's just a quiet place to linger. A place to unwind, an oasis of self-discovery - nothing more, but also nothing less. A fact that has also caught the attention of a team of investors.