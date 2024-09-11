"Brofaction"
These singing brothers even wow Ed Sheeran
Siblings Nico and Laurin Greiter are known for their harmonious duets. With their pop band "Brofaction", they have already performed in Germany, Slovakia and New York. Now they are releasing a new album to make them even better known.
Nico (30) and Laurin Greiter (25) have been making music since they were children. For ten years now, the Oberpullendorf natives have been shaking up the Austrian pop music scene with their band "Brofaction". Their second album "Stories to tell" will be released on September 20. They recorded the twelve songs at "The Mushroom" recording studio in Pinkafeld.
"We don't just play the piano, guitar, ukulele and drums and sing, we also write our songs ourselves. That's why we wanted to share personal things with the new album," says Laurin Greiter, whose talent was noticed many years ago on casting shows such as "Kiddy Contest" and "The Voice Kids".
Childhood in the South Pacific
The siblings grew up on a sailing boat, which their parents anchored off Australia, New Zealand and the Fiji Islands for three years during a career break. They put their memories of this in the song "Coconut time".
However, the brothers are not afraid to accept valuable help from professionals. They have already worked with OPUS mastermind Ewald Pfleger from Ollersdorf, for example. And they also sought out musical mentors for their new album.
The song "Dinner on table", which is about an exciting relationship that you can't escape, was written in collaboration with Austria's Song Contest participant Teya Spiric. Benji Alasu and Pele Loriano, who were involved in this year's ESC winning song, also co-wrote the song. The Greiters developed "Desert in the rain" with Grammy nominee and Billboard #1 songwriter Jeff Franzel in New York.
Spiritual experience
Her ballad "Lovers or friends" has real hit potential. It is about a love that goes beyond friendship and erotic attraction and is a declaration of intent to accompany the other person for a lifetime. "It is the deepest, purest and most honest form of love, because it is unselfish and free of expectations, and it is only about one thing: that the person you like is happy. It connects not just two hearts, but two souls. Anyone who has experienced something like this knows that it is the Song of Songs," says Laurin, who has already experienced this.
Great honor
There is a good chance that even British superstar Ed Sheeran will become a fan. Three years ago, he shared a joint singing video that he recorded with the brothers via TikTok on Instagram. And perhaps the next coup will come soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.