Duo made an emergency call at the summit due to darkness

On Sunday, a Czech couple aged 25 and 26 climbed from the Wurzeralm parking lot via the "Rote-Wand-Sattel" and the "Toten Mann" to the summit of the Warscheneck. They had planned the challenging south-east ridge as their descent route. As darkness had already fallen and the weather was forecast to be bad, they made an emergency call to the summit at around 7.50 pm.