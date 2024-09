Daughter’s dog bites father in the upper arm

A 22-year-old woman from the district of Perg left her three-year-old dog with her parents for the weekend. On Sunday morning at around 8.30 a.m., the 70-year-old from Hellmonsödt, who was in charge of the dog, let the dog into the garden. When the American Akita dog ran back into the apartment, it suddenly attacked the 70-year-old by biting him on the upper arm.