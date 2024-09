How John Lennon got his eyewear look

Before 1967, Lennon was rarely seen wearing glasses in public. His aversion to glasses began in childhood, when he was diagnosed with myopia at the age of around seven, as was his mother. "The problem with John was that he was blind as a bat - he had glasses, but he never wore them. He was very vain about it," Nigel Walley, John's childhood friend and manager of John's first band The Quarrymen, which later became The Beatles, once recalled to the BBC.