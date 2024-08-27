Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Relatives warn!

Fake police: wave of scams in Innsbruck and the surrounding area

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 18:00

Telephone fraudsters are up to mischief again, pretending to be fake police officers. The real police warned of a wave in the Innsbruck and Innsbruck-Land area on Tuesday evening. The investigators asked people to warn their relatives.

comment0 Kommentare

The brazen crooks just won't let up. "There are currently an increasing number of scam calls in the districts of Innsbruck and Innsbruck-Land. Fraudsters pretend to be police officers or detectives on the phone and try to lure out cash and valuables. Protect yourself and warn your relatives", Tyrol's executive announced in a press release.

Zitat Icon

The real police will not come to your home to take your assets.

Die Exekutive

Real law enforcement officers give well-known tips
Once again, the real officers are giving the already familiar tips:

  • The real police do not call and demand money from you.
  • The real police do not call and inquire about your assets.
  • The real police do not call and want to seize your assets.
  • The real police do not come to your home to take your assets.
Zitat Icon

Ask yourself: Can the story be true? Talk to relatives or friends immediately!

Die Exekutive

How to protect yourself from fraudsters
Once again, the officers also explain how you can protect yourself from fake police officers:

  • Beware of unknown callers!

  • Ask yourself: Can the story be true? Talk to

    immediately with relatives or friends!

  • Do not reveal any details about your assets!

  • Do not allow yourself to be put under pressure - hang up!

  • Do not let strangers into your home!

  • Never hand over money or gold to strangers!

  • Ask alleged police officers for an identity card!

Targeting senior citizens in particular
Elderly people in particular are targeted by calls and lured into traps, the investigators warn. "Contact the emergency number 133 and ask whether this police officer really exists. And take warnings from bank employees seriously," concludes the appeal. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf