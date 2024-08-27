Relatives warn!
Fake police: wave of scams in Innsbruck and the surrounding area
Telephone fraudsters are up to mischief again, pretending to be fake police officers. The real police warned of a wave in the Innsbruck and Innsbruck-Land area on Tuesday evening. The investigators asked people to warn their relatives.
The brazen crooks just won't let up. "There are currently an increasing number of scam calls in the districts of Innsbruck and Innsbruck-Land. Fraudsters pretend to be police officers or detectives on the phone and try to lure out cash and valuables. Protect yourself and warn your relatives", Tyrol's executive announced in a press release.
The real police will not come to your home to take your assets.
Real law enforcement officers give well-known tips
Once again, the real officers are giving the already familiar tips:
- The real police do not call and demand money from you.
- The real police do not call and inquire about your assets.
- The real police do not call and want to seize your assets.
- The real police do not come to your home to take your assets.
Ask yourself: Can the story be true? Talk to relatives or friends immediately!
How to protect yourself from fraudsters
Once again, the officers also explain how you can protect yourself from fake police officers:
Beware of unknown callers!
Do not reveal any details about your assets!
Do not allow yourself to be put under pressure - hang up!
Do not let strangers into your home!
Never hand over money or gold to strangers!
Ask alleged police officers for an identity card!
Targeting senior citizens in particular
Elderly people in particular are targeted by calls and lured into traps, the investigators warn. "Contact the emergency number 133 and ask whether this police officer really exists. And take warnings from bank employees seriously," concludes the appeal.
