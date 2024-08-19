After arson
Fire at Gleisdorf horse farm flares up again
After a fire on Saturday evening in Gleisdorf - the fire was apparently started - a 56-year-old Styrian man is in a coma. While he is fortunately on the road to recovery, the fire departments were called out again on Monday night. The roof of a house had caught fire again.
On Saturday evening, a horse farm and residential building caught fire in Gleisdorf. When over 100 firefighters arrived, the farm building was already fully engulfed in flames. As reported, the 56-year-old resident (his age was corrected by the police) had to be put into artificial deep sleep due to his serious injuries. On Sunday, the shocking realization: it was arson!
Police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher explained when asked on Monday that the fire had been started by someone else. A possible arsonist has not yet been identified. While the investigators still have to wait for the victim and his wife to be questioned, the fire departments were called out again on Monday night: at around 1.30 a.m. they had to be called out again - the fire had flared up again. A large area of the roof was opened up and checked using a thermal imaging camera.
However, there is good news from the 56-year-old, who has been in a coma ever since. According to the Styrian police, he is on the road to recovery. It may therefore be possible to interview him soon.
