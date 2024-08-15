Old doctrine changed
Austria changes security policy because of Putin
As the "Krone" has learned from negotiating circles, the government will fulfill one of its big promises just before the elections on September 29. For the first time in eleven years, it will present a new "National Security Strategy" - a basic document whose current form is hopelessly outdated. A central element of the new document: Russia.
In Austria's current security strategy from 2013, Russia is still considered an "essential partner" of our country. There are only traces of cyber warfare and "conventional attacks are unlikely", as stated in the most important guide to national security policy. The paper was published a year before Putin's invasion of Crimea and has not been revised since.
Until now.
After a long struggle, the coalition partners will present their new "National Security Strategy 2024" before the end of the legislative period, according to information from "Krone".
And it reads completely differently to the previous version:
- The "Russian war of aggression against Ukraine" is addressed in the very first sentence. The war was "brought back to Europe", it says a few pages later, shaking the security structure to its foundations.
- Nuclear threats from Russia are cited, as well as the danger of a conventional military war. Russia is also using "energy and food exports as a weapon", meaning that "the risk of military escalation, including the use of weapons of mass destruction, has increased significantly".
- Aside from the Russia issue, climate change is also given significantly more space as a risk factor, with migration and refugee movements remaining key challenges.
- And the Covid pandemic has also "exposed existing weaknesses in international supply systems", while the economic consequences would provide a breeding ground for extremism.
Military neutrality out of the question
So what can we do in the face of these numerous, in some cases completely new, threats? First of all: work together. Although Austria is clearly committed to military neutrality, it will expand its partnerships and cooperation "in the area of defense policy". "Cooperation and partnerships must be further developed", it says. It is essential that we "exploit the opportunities with NATO in the area of (...) cooperative security and strengthening the interoperability of our military capacities". This apparently refers above all to the NATO Partnership for Peace, of which Austria has long been a member.
More militia
At home, however, the readiness and responsiveness of the militia is to be increased. The report suggests that they should train more often again. And above all, "resilience", i.e. the ability to survive crises independently - be it military conflicts, pandemics, migration or cyber threats.
Gas issue resolved?
The fact that the new security doctrine has taken so long is reportedly due to the contentious issue of "phasing out gas". The report drawn up jointly by the black and green ministries now states: "In the energy sector, the use of gas as a grid-bound energy source must be reduced as quickly as possible."
Austria wants to "end its dependence on Russian energy imports in line with the decisions of the European Council".
Long-term basis for our security
It is not yet clear when the new security strategy will be officially presented, but it will be valid for some time: These basic documents are designed for the long term, as the currently valid version from 2013 shows. From now on, however, the intention is to "continuously evaluate" and the government will be informed of possible changes every two years "or when necessary".
