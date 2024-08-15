Austria changes security policy because of Putin

Military neutrality out of the question

So what can we do in the face of these numerous, in some cases completely new, threats? First of all: work together. Although Austria is clearly committed to military neutrality, it will expand its partnerships and cooperation "in the area of defense policy". "Cooperation and partnerships must be further developed", it says. It is essential that we "exploit the opportunities with NATO in the area of (...) cooperative security and strengthening the interoperability of our military capacities". This apparently refers above all to the NATO Partnership for Peace, of which Austria has long been a member.