US star on course for gold after imprisonment in Russia

Prisoner exchange

After ten months in custody, Griner was released at the end of 2022 in a sensational prisoner exchange for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the "dealer of death", who was imprisoned in the USA. Five months later, the exceptional athlete made her comeback in the North American professional league WNBA, where she became a ten-time All-Star in the Phoenix Mercury jersey. The 2.06-meter woman has already won Olympic gold in 2016 and 2021.