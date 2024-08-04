After Iran threats:
Israel braces for “all-out war”!
In response to the deaths of Israel's enemies, Iran has vowed revenge. This could happen soon. Israel is already preparing for an "all-out war".
The signs are pointing to escalation in the Middle East: against the backdrop of massive threats from its arch-enemies, Israel's security forces are on high alert.
Israel is preparing for war on all fronts
It is expected that the attacks threatened by Iran and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah will take place "on several fronts", the Israeli television station Channel 12 reported on Sunday.
The Israeli leadership is currently discussing possible responses to such a concerted attack. These include the willingness to enter into an all-out war in this context.
GPS disrupted in many areas
Meanwhile, GPS use has been disrupted in large parts of Israel. The newspaper "Times of Israel" and the news portal Ynet reported on Sunday, citing users, that not only areas close to the border with Lebanon were affected, but also densely populated regions in the center of the country.
Netanyahu threatens Israel's enemies
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees Israel in a "multi-front war against Iran's axis of evil". At the same time, he warned the leadership in Tehran and its allies against "any kind of aggression" against his country. Israel is prepared for any development.
Two high-ranking enemies of Israel dead
The scenario of a possible regional conflagration has been looming ever since Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, two high-ranking enemies of Israel, fell victim to deadly attacks. Israel claimed responsibility for the attack on Shukr, but has not yet commented on the attack on Haniyeh.
Iran and Hamas hold the Jewish state responsible for his murder and are threatening a harsh retaliation. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) commander, General Hussein Salami, said that Iranian-allied militias in the region would also take part in the attack. Iran's non-state allies include Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi in Yemen and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. There are also militias loyal to Iran in Iraq and Syria.
US commander-in-chief in Israel
The arrival in Israel of the commander-in-chief of the US regional command Centcom, General Michael Erik Kurilla, was seen as an indication of a possible imminent attack by Iran and allied militias in other countries in the region. This was reported by the US news portal "Axios". Kurilla had also traveled to Israel shortly before the major Iranian attack in April.
It remains unclear when the threatened retaliatory strike could take place. Tehran's and Hezbollah's statements repeatedly refer to the "next few days". Israel can count on the support of the USA, which has already sent more fighter jets and naval vessels to the region, and other allies.
No progress in ceasefire negotiations
US President Joe Biden and other members of the government of Israel's most important ally see the key to de-escalation in a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza war, which has been going on for almost ten months. However, the indirect negotiations for this, in which the USA, Egypt and Qatar are mediating, are making no progress. The latest round of talks with Israeli and Egyptian participants in Cairo on Saturday did not bring any progress, as reported by Israeli media.
Jordanian Foreign Minister in Tehran
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also traveled to Tehran on Sunday. In talks with Iran's acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, he wanted to dissuade the country from taking military action against Israel, according to local media reports.
According to official statements from Cairo, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty urged in a telephone conversation with Kani that all parties must exercise calm and restraint so that the situation does not get out of hand. According to Iranian media reports, Iran has so far rejected all attempts at mediation.
