Israel braces for “all-out war”!

No progress in ceasefire negotiations

US President Joe Biden and other members of the government of Israel's most important ally see the key to de-escalation in a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza war, which has been going on for almost ten months. However, the indirect negotiations for this, in which the USA, Egypt and Qatar are mediating, are making no progress. The latest round of talks with Israeli and Egyptian participants in Cairo on Saturday did not bring any progress, as reported by Israeli media.