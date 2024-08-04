Protective shield for the Salzburg accident hospital

When it was merged to form the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) in 2020, around 170 million euros were transferred from the Salzburg Regional Health Insurance Fund to Vienna. Actually, 30 million euros were supposed to flow back into projects. This only happened in part. Now the former Salzburg reserves could flow back into the city of Mozart after all. Thomas Kinberger, Chairman of the Salzburg regional office of the ÖGK, has come up with an idea that is making people sit up and take notice: ÖGK could buy the Unfallkrankenhaus (UKH) and use the facility itself. "That would be unique and a historic opportunity," says Kinberger, who emphasizes that it is only an idea for the time being.