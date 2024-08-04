ÖGK idea
Protective shield for the Salzburg accident hospital
The Austrian Health Insurance Fund could buy the Salzburg hospital from the AUVA. This is still just an idea at the moment. The facility could thus be preserved for the population.
When it was merged to form the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) in 2020, around 170 million euros were transferred from the Salzburg Regional Health Insurance Fund to Vienna. Actually, 30 million euros were supposed to flow back into projects. This only happened in part. Now the former Salzburg reserves could flow back into the city of Mozart after all. Thomas Kinberger, Chairman of the Salzburg regional office of the ÖGK, has come up with an idea that is making people sit up and take notice: ÖGK could buy the Unfallkrankenhaus (UKH) and use the facility itself. "That would be unique and a historic opportunity," says Kinberger, who emphasizes that it is only an idea for the time being.
As reported, the UKH is moving to the provincial hospital. "We don't want to leave the existing facility to the private sector," says Kinberger, adding: "It would be even worse if the buildings were demolished and more luxury apartments were built on the UKH site, of which the people of Salzburg would have nothing."
Feasibility study commissioned
The existing medical infrastructure of the UKH could be used in a variety of ways: from diabetes care and rehabilitation facilities to many beds for transitional care. However, the decision to purchase the hospital, which is owned by the General Accident Insurance Fund (AUVA), will not be made in Salzburg. This clearly has to happen in Vienna.
Even if a possible takeover is still in the initial phase, the first decisions are already being made in the background. A feasibility study has already been commissioned.
