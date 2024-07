4:6 after 4:0! Straka out in the first knockout round

Negative streak continues

Straka got off to a perfect start against Roeffen. An almost perfect first set (29 points) and a perfect second set with three hits into the 10-segment gave her a clear lead. However, the 24-year-old then lost the plot. Three lost sets in a row meant she was out of the Olympics. This continued a modest series. Never before had an Austrian archer made it past the first knockout round at the Olympics.