Crazy! Cycling from Klagenfurt to Rome in 42 hours

Slept on the side of the road for 57 minutes

Via Venzone, Venice, Perugia and Cesena, I made my way over the Apennine Mountains to the Eternal City - at 38 degrees and despite all the heat warnings in Italy. "I only made short stops to fill up with water," says Springer, who allowed himself exactly 57 minutes of sleep. "That was on the ground next to the road between flower troughs after 33 hours of riding before Citta di Castello - I didn't even take my helmet off."