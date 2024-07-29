Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the age of 65 (!)

Crazy! Cycling from Klagenfurt to Rome in 42 hours

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 21:57

Carinthian doctor and extreme mountain biker Rudolf Springer (65) cycled from Klagenfurt to Rome - and it took him less than two days. He slept briefly on the road, hallucinated - but reached St. Peter's Basilica in monkey heat.

comment0 Kommentare

All roads lead to Rome. That of Carinthian Rudolf Springer was a brutally hard one - namely on his mountain bike. The 65(!)-year-old oral surgeon set off from Klagenfurt's Minimundus at 6.20 p.m. on Wednesday - his destination: St. Peter's Basilica. But without any stops in between - the former five-time world champion of various 24-hour races almost drove straight through.

Zitat Icon

I only had six liters of water, batteries and chargers for my lights, cell phone and sat nav, as well as ISO powder and Mars, Snickers and bars.

Rudolf SPRINGER, Extremsportler

Slept on the side of the road for 57 minutes
Via Venzone, Venice, Perugia and Cesena, I made my way over the Apennine Mountains to the Eternal City - at 38 degrees and despite all the heat warnings in Italy. "I only made short stops to fill up with water," says Springer, who allowed himself exactly 57 minutes of sleep. "That was on the ground next to the road between flower troughs after 33 hours of riding before Citta di Castello - I didn't even take my helmet off."

Then it continued - including hallucinations. "The senses start to play tricks because of the stress, you see things that aren't there - they were all mirages," laughs the doctor.

Rudolf Springer in front of St. Peter's Basilica (Bild: zVg)
Rudolf Springer in front of St. Peter's Basilica
(Bild: zVg)

Return journey by Flixbus
With an average speed of 22 km/h, he then landed in Rome at 12.40 p.m. after 1200 meters in altitude and 763 kilometers after a total of 42 hours - in front of St. Peter's Basilica. "The shower in the hotel afterwards was so wonderful," beamed Springer.

And the return journey? "It was comfortable on the Flixbus," grins the extreme athlete, who finally arrived back in Klagenfurt with four kilos less body weight.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf