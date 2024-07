People of the heart who radiate joy

I just love it," says village granny Maria Haidl. The plucky pensioner from Waldkirchen an der Thaya is the good soul in the village. She picks up and collects three generations of children from school, feeds them and then helps them with their homework. Cooking and playing (cards) together is also part of the childcare program.

Internet with a heart

Or Ricardo Zanot, whose Internet presence in St. Pölten is a source of courageous action. His Facebook group now has more than 29,000 members. His goal is clearly defined: "People should help each other here and not be put off."