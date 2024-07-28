"Krone" comment
Unfortunately not
A hot midsummer week in Austria - are politicians also taking a siesta? No, or, many will say: unfortunately not.
And so we experienced a Federal President who tried to talk the Austrians into their conscience via the opening of the Salzburg Festival. We witnessed a Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the Olympic Games in Paris and at home, where after four and a half years in government with the Greens he completely rejected their infrastructure policy....
We experienced an SPÖ in which a lot of energy is being invested in discussing a post-election future without party leader Andreas Babler.
We saw an FPÖ that is already thinking about ministerial candidates while it continues to sideline its former party leader Norbert Hofer.
And in the "Krone", exactly two months before the national elections, we see how Austrians would vote if they could do so now - see the report on krone.at: the FPÖ is still in the lead, but the ÖVP has a chance of coming in first place as well as falling to third place.
Almost anything (except first place for the SPÖ) is therefore possible at the top. As a result, politics unfortunately won't leave us in peace even in the hot summer - after all, almost everything is at stake for them.
Have a nice Sunday with your "Krone"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.