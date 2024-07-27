Brought gifts with him
Chancellor Nehammer on a visit to the Olympic Village
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer ended his visit to the Olympic Games with a flying visit to the Olympic Village in Saint-Denis. He did not rule out the possibility of Austria bidding to host major sporting events again in the future.
Of course, he first took the opportunity to personally wish the athletes already present and the support team every success for the upcoming competitions.
"Athletes are role models for everyone!"
"Qualifying for the Olympic Games is already an outstanding achievement. The Olympians I had the pleasure of meeting in the Olympic Village are exceptional personalities and role models for us all. I wish them all the best for the upcoming competitions. We are already proud of them," he explained. The important thing is to return home in good health. He then handed over gifts: white drinking bottles with the eagle of the Republic.
At the meeting, he did not rule out the possibility of Austria bidding to host major sporting events again in the future. The 2008 European Football Championships had taught Austria that many things were conceivable in the future with national cooperation.
"Austria has already proven that it can successfully host major events," he said. "We can see here in France that there are new, sustainable concepts that have a lasting effect and are not a burden. So whenever there are opportunities for cooperation - why not?"
Nehammer did not want to make a medal prediction. The last Games in Tokyo had already shown that Austrian athletes can expect a lot, "but of course a little bit of luck is also part of it".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
