In the middle of the election campaign
Trump wants to meet with Netanyahu
Former US President Donald Trump says he plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. He will receive Netanyahu, who arrived in Washington on Monday for a visit, at his private residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump announced on Tuesday.
On Wednesday evening, Netanyahu will first address the US Congress in Washington.
USA and Israel: tense relations
The speech before both houses of Congress is eagerly awaited - relations between the USA and Israel are extremely tense due to the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Biden-Netanyahu meeting also planned
According to the White House, US President Joe Biden plans to receive Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday. The 81-year-old Biden declared on Sunday that he would not run for office again due to doubts about his mental and physical fitness. Vice President Kamala Harris is now likely to stand for the Democrats instead. She also wants to meet Netanyahu during his visit to the US.
Trump narrowly survived an attack during an election campaign appearance on July 13. A few days later, the 78-year-old was officially nominated as the Republican candidate for the presidential election in November.
Harris leads Trump in poll
Incidentally, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris has a narrow lead of two percentage points over Trump. The survey was conducted on Monday and Tuesday. On Sunday, Biden announced that he was dropping out of the race for the presidency. Harris was ahead of Trump in the nationwide poll, 44 percent to 42 percent. The margin of error was three percentage points.
For the US Democrats, it all boils down to a Harris presidential candidacy. Harris has secured the support of many prominent Democrats. According to her own statements, she has enough votes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
