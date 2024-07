Meter refused: electricity cut off to senior citizens!

Exactly two weeks ago, the house of Gertrude Nistelberger (83) and her sister Helene Wagner (92) in Pischelsdorf in Eastern Styria went dark. The grid operator, Feistritzwerke, turned off the electricity to the elderly ladies. Not because they hadn't paid their electricity bill. It's about the installation of a smart meter, the digital electricity meter (see info box below), which is set to gradually replace the existing mechanical meters in Austria.