Regional hospitals “want objective clarification”
Did "serious treatment errors" cause the death of a woman from Lungau during a colonoscopy? The Salzburg regional hospitals counter with their own expert opinion, the public prosecutor's office wants to investigate again.
Following the "Krone" report on new developments in the tragic case of the woman from Lungau (66) who died after a colonoscopy at Tamsweg Regional Hospital in early 2023, the Salzburg Regional Hospitals have now responded with a letter: "First of all, we would like to state that we are very sorry for the tragic course and death of our patient. Our sympathy goes out to the bereaved," reads the first lines, signed by the head of the Risk and Ethics Management department.
We are also interested in an objective clarification of the case and will provide our full support.
Stellungnahme der SALK
The priority is "objective clarification in the sense of an open error culture" in order to improve safety for patients and employees. "For this reason, we have launched an internal investigation in accordance with international standards."
Different opinions from experts
One thing is certain: the medical experts are not in agreement about the death. Why? In spring 2023, the first expert commissioned by the judiciary dismissed the treatment as "professional". The criminal investigation was therefore closed. When the family sued SALK with victims' lawyer Stefan Rieder, the civil court obtained another expert opinion - with a completely contrary result. Suddenly there was talk of "serious treatment errors". And the third expert opinion was commissioned by the clinics themselves. "This confirmed proper and professional treatment," they said.
Due to the contradictions that have now emerged, the public prosecutor's office is once again taking action itself: "We will look into the matter," explains spokeswoman Ricarda Eder.
