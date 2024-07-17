Regional hospitals “want objective clarification”

Following the "Krone" report on new developments in the tragic case of the woman from Lungau (66) who died after a colonoscopy at Tamsweg Regional Hospital in early 2023, the Salzburg Regional Hospitals have now responded with a letter: "First of all, we would like to state that we are very sorry for the tragic course and death of our patient. Our sympathy goes out to the bereaved," reads the first lines, signed by the head of the Risk and Ethics Management department.