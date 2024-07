Schedler flies the Ländle flag at the U18 European Championships

Responsible for this: 800-meter runner Pauline Schedler from TS Egg, who will be competing on Sunday. "I'm delighted that she has managed to qualify and that the region will be represented again," says Sven Benning, Sports Director of the Vorarlberg Athletics Association. "Of course it's a shame that she's our only athlete there. But after the publication of the - in some cases considerably - stricter limits by European Athletics, it was almost to be expected."