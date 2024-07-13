Right to care
Slimmed-down election promise now becomes reality
The first version of the "legal right to a childcare place" is finally being introduced. The project is initially being rolled out in four pilot regions in Tyrol. Three new employees have been hired by the state to coordinate the whole thing.
It was the big promise of the Tyrolean state government when it presented its coalition program: "The gradual introduction of a legal entitlement to affordable, all-day and all-year childcare. Initially from the age of 2."
In the meantime, the ambitions have been scaled back somewhat, the right to childcare has become the right to a childcare place, there is no longer any mention of all-day and all-year-round childcare and the second year of life has become the second birthday - sounds similar, but there is a year's difference. It now reads: "Right to placement in a child education and childcare place for all children from their second birthday".
As part of the pilot phase, we can test the planned right to placement for the first time.
LR Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP)
Which locations in Tyrol are affected
And this right is coming to individual pilot regions in Tyrol this fall. LR Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) has appointed three people to coordinate this. They will take up their duties at the beginning of August and oversee the pilot regions "Planning association Wattens and surroundings together with the municipality of Weer, the municipality of Schwaz and the municipality of Vomp", "Planning association Lienzer Talboden" and "Planning association Tannheimertal, Reuttener Talkessel and Zwischentoren".
Official launch in 2026 and amendment to the law
The coordinators support parents during the registration process and coordinate the placement of childcare places in the respective pilot region. If the desired place for which the parents have applied is not available, they will arrange a suitable place in the parents' place of residence, region or along or at their place of work.
Municipalities are also advised by the coordinators. The next step is to harmonize operating and parental contributions and thus achieve the goal of affordable contributions for parents, providers and municipalities across the country by 2026. The Child Education and Childcare Act will be comprehensively amended in 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.