“The dealers throw empty bottles at dogs”

We meet Ariela and Bernhard early in the morning in the Volksgarten in Graz. That's the best time, because there aren't so many dealers roaming around - as the two residents know from experience. While we are chatting on a bench, a few people hiding behind tall bushes are already eyeing us critically. The fact that the Graz ÖVP and the "Krone" are putting pressure on the protection zone gives the young couple hope: "Now the Volksgarten madness is finally coming out into the open again!" They have lived very close to the notorious crime hotspot, which has already gained a reputation beyond the borders of the provincial capital, for several years. The two Graz residents have to witness the escalation of violence and drugs on a daily basis, from morning to night.