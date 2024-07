“When the child was gone, I started shaking”

It is often only moments that make the difference between life and death. On Saturday evening, a lifeguard at the outdoor children's pool in Wimhölzelstraße in Linz was on the scene in time to prevent a tragedy from occurring. At around 5 p.m., Franz Xaver Seikot noticed that a crowd of people had formed just ten meters away from him and were shouting "lifeguard" at the top of their voices.