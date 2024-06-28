A triumphant start
Small but mighty: Tyrol as a flourishing wine region
Tyrol's small-scale and multifaceted agriculture is known to offer a wide range of high-quality food and luxury foods. This now also includes viticulture. Over the last few years, this has developed into an economic mainstay.
"Our farmers prove that Tyrolean agriculture scores with innovative ideas and the courage to try new things. Tyrolean winegrowers have won numerous awards for their wines over the past twelve months. These achievements confirm this: Tirol is establishing itself more and more as a small but fine wine country," explained LK Vice President Helga Brunschmid on Thursday at Villa Blanka. The association now has 85 members throughout the state.
Being able to serve guests wines from Tyrol alongside regional specialties is a very valuable addition for the gastronomy sector.
Anna Kurz, WK-Gastro-Sprecherin
Awards at home and abroad
"It is thanks to the pioneering spirit and diligence of Tyrolean winegrowers that Tyrolean wine has also been recognized as a quality product at international competitions. More and more customers appreciate this," says Christoph Morandell, Chairman of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, underlining the growing importance of local wines.
Tyrolean wines were awarded prizes at numerous national and international wine awards last year. These include, for example, the Concours International de Lyon, the Austrian Wine Challenge Vienna and the Bergland wine evaluation.
A lot of know-how and passion
The climatic conditions in Tyrol offer excellent conditions for viticulture. The winegrowers turn Tyrolean grapes into wines that can hold their own internationally with a great deal of expertise and passion. Incidentally, five awards went to Tyrol's only full-time winegrowers - Alexandra and Georg Flür from Tarrenz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.