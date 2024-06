“Decided for BVB”: Völler spills the beans

When asked about the injured Antonio Rüdiger, Völler claimed that there were other talented players behind the veteran who would be ready for action if he was unavailable. The 64-year-old listed Waldemar Anton, for example, in order to build a bridge to the interest of numerous clubs. "I don't know how many clubs were interested in him, I know that my old club Bayer Leverkusen would have liked to have him too," Völler revealed, before adding that "in the end, he opted for Dortmund."