Insurance trap: why you can go away empty-handed

For years, the farmer from Carinthia had paid the premiums for his home and fire insurance. When a claim was made six years ago and the building burned down, he was confident that he would be reimbursed for the high loss as soon as he rebuilt everything. But the insurance company turned him down - and rightly so, as it turned out at the trial. "This wouldn't have happened if everyone had read and checked the insurance conditions," warns lawyer Hans Toriser. And explains what exactly happened.