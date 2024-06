Walking concert through the Eggenberg Palace Park

Finale in the Planetensaal

Mezzo Marie-Claude Chappuis and pianist Floria Birsak invite you to the castle for the finale. While the fortepiano sparkles like moonstone in Birsak's hands, Chappuis sings night pieces by Mozart, Schubert and Schumann with a colorful, idiosyncratic theatricality. This enlivens the songs, but does not do justice to the quiet rapture of Schumann's "Mondnacht", for example."