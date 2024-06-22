Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

State championship

Carinthian fire departments deliver top performance again

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 14:35

The fighting spirit is burning in St. Veit! The Carinthian fire department championships are being held for the 64th time this year - over 1300 firefighters give their best!

comment0 Kommentare

Extinguishing attacks, relay races, dry competitions and even the youth are challenged: At the 64th provincial championship of the Carinthian fire departments, more than 1300 firefighters want to prove themselves and compete fairly with their comrades! "A big thank you goes to the fire departments that are organizing this year's competition: FF Hörzendorf Projern, St.Veit an der Glan and St. Donat!", emphasizes Friedrich Monai, District Commander St. Veit, and enthuses about the specially prepared arena.

Since 6 a.m., 80 active competition groups from all over Carinthia have been competing against each other in the bronze, silver and gold (women and men) firefighting competitions at the racecourse in St. Veit. Unlike in other federal states, these competitions are held as wet competitions in Carinthia.

The firefighters worked up a sweat in the relay race (Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
The firefighters worked up a sweat in the relay race
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
A fire-fighting attack had to be carried out in the wet competition. (Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
A fire-fighting attack had to be carried out in the wet competition.
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
The line-up was also included in the scoring (Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
The line-up was also included in the scoring
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
The women's group of the Villach-Stadt district fire brigade shortly before their turn. (Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
The women's group of the Villach-Stadt district fire brigade shortly before their turn.
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

"The atmosphere and the weather could hardly have been better", as Dietmar Hirm, Deputy Regional Fire Brigade Commander for Carinthia, notes: "The regional championship is the supreme discipline of the competitions! Everyone who has qualified is proud to be there!" And the performances are more than impressive: "The groups are outstanding! But this competition is much more important for camaraderie!" says Hirm.

And the competition groups once again put in top performances: some of them completed faultless runs in the best times! For example, the members of the Flattach/Fragant fire brigade carried out their extinguishing attack in 74.33 seconds in the silver A competition - the group is currently in first place.

Over 600 young firefighters took part
The youngest members of the fire brigade were also eagerly awaiting their turn: at the 19th provincial youth performance competition, the young firefighters have to prove their skills and knowledge: They have to cross a moat and other obstacles, tie knots, correctly assign equipment and, finally, the team has to line up correctly. "The performances improve from year to year," says Monai.

Another highlight is likely to be the "Cup of Cup Winners" - where the teams that have won the previous cups compete against each other. The provisional results can be found here - the national championships are still going strong until 7 pm!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf