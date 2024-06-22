State championship
Carinthian fire departments deliver top performance again
The fighting spirit is burning in St. Veit! The Carinthian fire department championships are being held for the 64th time this year - over 1300 firefighters give their best!
Extinguishing attacks, relay races, dry competitions and even the youth are challenged: At the 64th provincial championship of the Carinthian fire departments, more than 1300 firefighters want to prove themselves and compete fairly with their comrades! "A big thank you goes to the fire departments that are organizing this year's competition: FF Hörzendorf Projern, St.Veit an der Glan and St. Donat!", emphasizes Friedrich Monai, District Commander St. Veit, and enthuses about the specially prepared arena.
Since 6 a.m., 80 active competition groups from all over Carinthia have been competing against each other in the bronze, silver and gold (women and men) firefighting competitions at the racecourse in St. Veit. Unlike in other federal states, these competitions are held as wet competitions in Carinthia.
"The atmosphere and the weather could hardly have been better", as Dietmar Hirm, Deputy Regional Fire Brigade Commander for Carinthia, notes: "The regional championship is the supreme discipline of the competitions! Everyone who has qualified is proud to be there!" And the performances are more than impressive: "The groups are outstanding! But this competition is much more important for camaraderie!" says Hirm.
And the competition groups once again put in top performances: some of them completed faultless runs in the best times! For example, the members of the Flattach/Fragant fire brigade carried out their extinguishing attack in 74.33 seconds in the silver A competition - the group is currently in first place.
Over 600 young firefighters took part
The youngest members of the fire brigade were also eagerly awaiting their turn: at the 19th provincial youth performance competition, the young firefighters have to prove their skills and knowledge: They have to cross a moat and other obstacles, tie knots, correctly assign equipment and, finally, the team has to line up correctly. "The performances improve from year to year," says Monai.
Another highlight is likely to be the "Cup of Cup Winners" - where the teams that have won the previous cups compete against each other. The provisional results can be found here - the national championships are still going strong until 7 pm!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.