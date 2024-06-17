In Seiersberg-Pirka
Austria’s turn! Off to the Krone public viewing
The day has come for Austria's national soccer team to kick off EURO 2024 in Germany. The "Krone" is organizing public viewings throughout the province with the "Fanzone on tour". Today there's the EURO party in Seiersberg-Pirka on the main square from 2 pm. Many surprises await visitors at the "Krone" stand. Admission is free!
The European Football Championship in Germany is in full swing - and the same applies to the "Krone Fan Zones" throughout the country. After starting in Leoben-Hinterberg, the mobile "Fanzone on tour" will be stopping off at the main square in Seiersberg-Pirka today, Monday, for Austria's first match against France.
Public viewing in Seiersberg-Pirka
2 p.m.: Opening of the area on the main square, free admission
3 p.m.: Romania - Ukraine
6 p.m.: Belgium - Slovakia
9 pm: Austria - France
"We are delighted that the 'Krone Fanzone on tour' is stopping off in Seiersberg-Pirka and are ready for exciting matches on the main square. We are particularly proud to present a match of our national team together with the largest daily newspaper in the country," says Mayor Werner Baumann.
EURO party with Mario Haas
The fan zone is open from 2 p.m., up to 1000 fans can be seated in front of the big screen, catering (street food) is provided - and admission is free! There will also be an opportunity for autograph and selfie hunters to meet Sturm legend Mario Haas. The former ÖFB team striker and France legionnaire will be chatting before the main game in the evening and will take time for the fans in between.
It's definitely worth coming by. In addition to all the soccer action on the big screen, there will also be delicious Nelatti ice cream to cool off in view of the rising temperatures. There will also be plenty of goodies at the Krone stand that will come in handy during the European Championships, such as flag costumes, glasses and much more. So, let's go to the "Krone" public viewing in Seiersberg-Pirka!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
