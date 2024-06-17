Austria’s turn! Off to the Krone public viewing

It's definitely worth coming by. In addition to all the soccer action on the big screen, there will also be delicious Nelatti ice cream to cool off in view of the rising temperatures. There will also be plenty of goodies at the Krone stand that will come in handy during the European Championships, such as flag costumes, glasses and much more. So, let's go to the "Krone" public viewing in Seiersberg-Pirka!