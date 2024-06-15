Agreement on animal protection law with a drop of bitterness

Dog protection instead of guard dogs

The "protection dog training", which has been criticized again and rightly so, will also be handled more strictly. The regulation for this is to be issued in the next few days. Only from the age of twelve months and after a positive character and aptitude test will the dog be allowed on the training grounds with its master. All those involved (helpers, judges, dog owners) need a test, and the owner must also have an impeccable reputation.