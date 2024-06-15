Puppy trade and co
Agreement on animal protection law with a drop of bitterness
Animal rights activists welcome the stricter laws in some areas, but would have expected politicians to make greater strides. But every step forward, no matter how small, is an improvement in the living conditions of our animals. However, the opportunity to become the absolute model country in terms of puppy trading, torture breeding and the like was not seized.
There are many problems with the current Animal Welfare Act: intentionally ill-bred dogs, illegal puppy traders disguised as "hobby breeders" or even the actually prohibited sharpening of dogs in the private sector, which can be practised happily and cheerfully in many places without any problems.
The "Krone" animal corner regularly highlights particularly blatant cases from these areas and thus provides social enlightenment. However, there are people who remain unteachable and consistently close their eyes and ears to these issues.
Politicians are called upon
It is the task of legislators to provide clear guidelines and to give animal welfare - which is also a state objective in our constitution - the necessary status. Since the National Council resolution in December 2021, efforts have been underway to improve the Animal Welfare Act, and with the Greens currently in government, the chances are better than ever.
Regulations must first be finalized
The federal government's animal protection package, which has now been negotiated after lengthy negotiations, contains important initial steps that can ensure a better life for pets and wild animals and for which animal rights activists have long and vehemently campaigned. However, the necessary regulations with all the details for implementation have not yet been determined and are currently being finalized by the government.
However, it appears that the easiest improvements to implement, such as the mandatory chipping and registration of all cats or imported animals from foreign animal welfare organizations, are not yet regulated in the ordinances, despite promises to do so.
It has also not been possible to take into account the number of breeding animals when determining whether or not a breeding is subject to licensing. It is now classified solely on the basis of the number of litters sold, and is only no longer a "hobby" from the second litter for dogs and the third for cats. This also applies to breeding clubs!
Illegal trade is hardly being curbed
However, this makes it difficult for official veterinarians to check how many puppies are actually being sold. This makes it much easier for illegal puppy traders, who often operate under the guise of so-called "hobby breeding", to continue their lucrative activities. However, this is where action is urgently needed!
Buyers are liable to prosecution
Anyone who buys a dog from such dubious sources must expect to be fined in future. However, this increases the risk that these animals will no longer be officially registered, which in turn could result in more untreated and sick four-legged friends.
Cruelty-free breeding commission looks closely
Things are changing for friends of particularly exotic-looking animals, some of which have to suffer from serious health problems for their appearance. In future, a specially set up and independent commission of vets will check whether pugs, bulldogs and the like actually meet the physical requirements and can be approved for breeding.
Lip service
The ban on such animals taking part in dog shows is also included - as it has been in the past. Head of the umbrella organization for dogs (ÖKV) Philipp Ita let it be known in a hastily written press release that this requirement is already practiced at ÖKV events. However, the fact that there are repeated reports of torture breeding at these events(we have reported) is swept under the carpet.
Dog protection instead of guard dogs
The "protection dog training", which has been criticized again and rightly so, will also be handled more strictly. The regulation for this is to be issued in the next few days. Only from the age of twelve months and after a positive character and aptitude test will the dog be allowed on the training grounds with its master. All those involved (helpers, judges, dog owners) need a test, and the owner must also have an impeccable reputation.
But even this is a compromise, because this form of training was actually already banned, but training and competitions went unpunished everywhere. So far, the controls have been more toothless than the protagonists, but it is unclear what the future holds.
The most important changes:
- Mandatory nationwide certificate of competence for keeping dogs, reptiles, amphibians and parrots
- Veterinarians must also register dogs in the database after chipping
- Qualzuchtkommission examines affected breeds and gives the green light to breeders
- Stricter requirements (such as a criminal record) for people who do "bite training" with their dog
Dog training as a compulsory exercise
In general, however, all dog owners are to be held more accountable and thus improve coexistence between humans and animals. For the first time, a nationwide certificate of competence (four hours of theory) will be introduced, which must be completed before a four-legged friend is acquired. In the first year, there will also be two compulsory hours at a dog training school - which is probably the absolute minimum.
Decision only in plenary session
However, none of this is really a done deal yet. In many areas of the amendment, reference is made to ordinances by the responsible federal minister that are not yet known and are still in preparation. The animal protection package therefore contains a number of "declarations of intent" with as yet unspecified content, so-called ordinance authorizations.
"From an animal welfare perspective, the law cannot be conclusively assessed without knowledge of these ordinances. There are still many uncertainties regarding the composition of the newly created commission, planned evaluations and deadlines for decisions on submitted applications, particularly in relation to the issue of torture breeding.
For example, the wording that decisions on the suitability of breeding programs should be made within a 'reasonable period of time' leaves a lot of leeway in terms of time, which is not appropriate in view of the suffering of the animals affected by torture breeding," says Vienna Animal Welfare Ombudswoman Eva Persy.
The import ban on animals affected by torture breeding should be limited to only 'externally recognizable' characteristics. However, heart defects or epilepsy are not recognizable in this way.
Eva Rosenberg, Länderdirektorin von „Vier Pfoten“
Bild: VIER PFOTEN
Eva Rosenberg, Country Director of "Vier Pfoten", is also cautiously optimistic: "We welcome the successes in animal welfare that have been achieved, but we have to say quite clearly that the originally strong resolution was watered down enormously or not implemented at all in some cases. The unspeakable blockade attitude of the ÖVP has prevented comprehensive progress and is alarmingly clear in the area of torture breeding in pets, among other things:
The import ban on animals affected by torture breeding, for example, is to be limited to merely 'externally recognizable' characteristics. This is also a worsening of the current legal situation and a cause for concern, as there are many serious breeding traits that cannot be seen from the outside - such as heart defects or epilepsy!"
