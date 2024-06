The Schmäh lives on in Berlin, even during EURO fever

An autograph from Michael Gregoritsch, a selfie with Ralf Rangnick: beaming faces at the ÖFB squad's public training session at the Wurfplatz stadium in Berlin. Not (only) from children, from adults. Many dressed in lederhosen. And of course wearing the Austrian jersey. "We had to take the chance when they came to us," laughs Josef Jo Labschütz, the initiator of the "Jödis", the Austrian-German Society in Berlin.