Tirol swims against the current of insolvencies

"Many private individuals with a lower household income have learned to adapt. The reasons for the use of funds have been scrutinized more frequently in recent months. In many cases, investments in consumer goods are not being made or are being postponed. It is therefore obvious to me that the increased cost of living has reached the pockets of Tyroleans," reports Klaus Schaller, head of KSV 1870 in Innsbruck. He expects 700 cases to be settled by the end of the year.