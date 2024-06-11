From the courtroom
Young dealer receives lenient sentence
Accused Unterländer wanted to collect debts from one of his drug customers. In the end, he ended up before the regional court in Feldkirch.
Two trials were necessary to finally shed light on the whole affair. First, the alleged victim was conspicuous by his absence, then the accused blabbed to his disadvantage in his court hearing, thus virtually digging his own grave. At the trial on Tuesday, the now 21-year-old defendant was found guilty of violating the Narcotics Act and multiple counts of coercion.
No payment due to poor quality
But from the beginning. From July 2022 to March of last year, the 40-year-old victim had bought cannabis from the accused work colleague several times. When the buyer once refused to pay 400 euros due to the allegedly poor quality, the friendship began to crack.
Nevertheless, another drug deal was made a little later. But this time, too, the buyer refuses to pay. Instead, he lets the accused know that they are now even. The drug seller, on the other hand, refuses to accept this and soon takes action.
When the defaulter came home from work one day, the accused was already lying in wait for him with three other colleagues in tow: "I want my money," he made it unmistakably clear to the debtor and threatened first to beat him up, then to kill him.
When the victim still refuses to pay for the drugs he has been given, his colleagues, who have been brought along as reinforcements, sack the victim and steal the keys to his apartment. The victim then knows no other way to help himself and makes an emergency call.
The end of the story for the accused: a fine of 1200 euros. Half of it conditional and a 1000 euro fine to the state. The verdict is already final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
