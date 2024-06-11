Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

From the courtroom

Young dealer receives lenient sentence

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 08:08

Accused Unterländer wanted to collect debts from one of his drug customers. In the end, he ended up before the regional court in Feldkirch.

comment0 Kommentare

Two trials were necessary to finally shed light on the whole affair. First, the alleged victim was conspicuous by his absence, then the accused blabbed to his disadvantage in his court hearing, thus virtually digging his own grave. At the trial on Tuesday, the now 21-year-old defendant was found guilty of violating the Narcotics Act and multiple counts of coercion.

No payment due to poor quality
But from the beginning. From July 2022 to March of last year, the 40-year-old victim had bought cannabis from the accused work colleague several times. When the buyer once refused to pay 400 euros due to the allegedly poor quality, the friendship began to crack.

Nevertheless, another drug deal was made a little later. But this time, too, the buyer refuses to pay. Instead, he lets the accused know that they are now even. The drug seller, on the other hand, refuses to accept this and soon takes action.

(Bild: Chantall Dorn)
(Bild: Chantall Dorn)

When the defaulter came home from work one day, the accused was already lying in wait for him with three other colleagues in tow: "I want my money," he made it unmistakably clear to the debtor and threatened first to beat him up, then to kill him.

When the victim still refuses to pay for the drugs he has been given, his colleagues, who have been brought along as reinforcements, sack the victim and steal the keys to his apartment. The victim then knows no other way to help himself and makes an emergency call.

The end of the story for the accused: a fine of 1200 euros. Half of it conditional and a 1000 euro fine to the state. The verdict is already final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf