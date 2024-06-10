Cash injection
Package worth millions to relieve municipalities
They are facing massive economic challenges - now the local authorities are getting financial help. The federal government is distributing millions and the state is also providing support.
More money for the municipalities: 500 million euros will be made available for municipal investments, 300 million euros in financial allocations and a further 120 million euros for the digital transition - this is the breakdown of the federal government's municipal package.
56.9 million euros for Carinthia
A key ensures the fair distribution of the total of 920 million euros among the federal states - Carinthia receives 56.9 million euros. If a municipality wants to benefit from this, it must submit corresponding projects.
In any case, the financial injection comes at the right time: it is no secret that the local authorities are doing worse than well economically - their tasks are becoming ever more diverse and the financial challenges ever greater.
The new subsidy will bring significant added value to rural areas in particular, says Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler, a member of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) National Council, who is concerned with "maintaining value creation and safeguarding the quality of life in the municipalities": "This can only be achieved with functioning municipalities with secure liquidity and investments in municipal projects."
Incidentally, the state of Carinthia is also helping: up to 1.4 million euros in funding is available for the preparation of local development concepts, which should actually be drawn up by 2027. This deadline will be extended to 2030. "Both will lead to considerable relief and take the pressure off," emphasizes the responsible officer Daniel Fellner (SPÖ).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.