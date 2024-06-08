Had to carry a weapon
“Modern slavery”: charges filed against PSG professional
Keylor Navas is in serious trouble. A former employee accuses the PSG goalkeeper of "modern slavery". The employee has now filed a complaint after he claims to have worked up to 90 hours a week as Navas' assistant without a pay slip or social security registration. And that at a salary of 3200 euros per month ...
According to the French private broadcaster "BFM TV", Navas set his own rules and ignored those of French law. He also allegedly forced his employee to carry a pistol with him at all times, which the keeper occasionally "played" with in the garden.
It is said that the employee lived in a damp, windowless cellar and that the man worked for the former Costa Rica international for 20 months.
"We are on the borderline of criminal law with facts that, in my opinion, can be seen as bordering on modern slavery", commented the lawyer of the man concerned on his client's accusations.
"Due to the news published by the French media in recent days, in which false, unfounded and very serious accusations have been made concerning me and my family, I have decided to put the matter in the hands of my lawyers to take all the necessary legal steps," said Navas, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer, in response to the accusations.
