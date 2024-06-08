Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Had to carry a weapon

“Modern slavery”: charges filed against PSG professional

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 09:00

Keylor Navas is in serious trouble. A former employee accuses the PSG goalkeeper of "modern slavery". The employee has now filed a complaint after he claims to have worked up to 90 hours a week as Navas' assistant without a pay slip or social security registration. And that at a salary of 3200 euros per month ...

comment0 Kommentare

According to the French private broadcaster "BFM TV", Navas set his own rules and ignored those of French law. He also allegedly forced his employee to carry a pistol with him at all times, which the keeper occasionally "played" with in the garden.

Serious allegations against Keylor Navas (Bild: Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Serious allegations against Keylor Navas
(Bild: Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It is said that the employee lived in a damp, windowless cellar and that the man worked for the former Costa Rica international for 20 months.

"We are on the borderline of criminal law with facts that, in my opinion, can be seen as bordering on modern slavery", commented the lawyer of the man concerned on his client's accusations.

"Due to the news published by the French media in recent days, in which false, unfounded and very serious accusations have been made concerning me and my family, I have decided to put the matter in the hands of my lawyers to take all the necessary legal steps," said Navas, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer, in response to the accusations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf