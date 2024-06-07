Vorteilswelt
After a 20-year break

6000 soldiers march in mega exercise

07.06.2024 06:00

Styria becomes a "battlefield" for two weeks: the Austrian Armed Forces organize the largest exercise in 20 years with "Schutzschild 24", around 6000 soldiers take part. Where things can go wrong, which tunnel is being protected and why a military camp is being set up in the middle of Graz.

Only a few years ago, the Austrian Armed Forces had their backs to the wall budget-wise and exercises could only be carried out on the back burner. Since the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, everything has changed: billions are being invested and for the first time in 20 years, a major exercise lasting almost two weeks is taking place again: "Shield 24".

Styria is the main theater of operations. Here is the most important information:

Wann und wo findet die Übung statt?

The "Schutzschild 24" exercise begins next Monday (June 10) and lasts until Friday, June 21. It will take place in the federal states of Styria, Lower Austria, Burgenland and Carinthia, with the Grüne Mark being the main venue.

NBC defense specialists will also be practicing for emergencies.
Wo sind die steirischen Hauptstandorte?

The exercise will focus on the districts of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag, Leoben, Murtal and Graz. In addition to the provincial capital, specific locations include St. Michael, Judenburg and Mürzzuschlag. However, the majority of (combat) exercises are carried out away from populated areas.

Wie viele Soldaten nehmen teil?

More than 6000, including around 1000 militia soldiers and 1000 conscripts. Styria provides a large proportion of the participants (including Jäger Battalion 18 from St. Michael, NBC defense company, militia Jäger company Deutschlandsberg). Soldiers from Germany, Sweden and Croatia as well as officer candidates from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro are also taking part.

"Shield 24"

  • In addition to 6000 soldiers, 1150 armed forces vehicles are also taking part in the maneuver, including 45 armoured combat and combat vehicles.
  • Drones, four aircraft and eleven helicopters are also deployed, including the new AW169 (Leonardo) helicopter stationed in Aigen for the first time. A separate staff exercise will be held for the Zeltweg airbase.
  • On Saturday, June 15, there will be information days for the public in Lannach and Leoben (10 am to 3 pm). Vehicles and weapons will be presented and there will be tastings from the field kitchen.
Wo schlafen die Soldaten?

Primarily in the barracks, of course. However, as space in the accommodation buildings is limited and the exercise scenario should be as realistic as possible, camps are also set up on military properties. A large tent city is being built on the soccer pitch in the Belgian barracks in Graz, for example.

The first Leonardo helicopters take off from Aigen im Ennstal.
Was wird die Bevölkerung bemerken?

Well, there won't be any Pandur tanks rolling along the roads in Styria, and heavy artillery won't be used either: but there may be some noise from practice ammunition (even at night). On the first and last two days of the exercise, the deployment of the soldiers will also be noticeable on the roads, for example on the A2 and A9 highways and the S6, S35 and S36 expressways. Simulated attacks on convoys do not take place on highways, of course, but on remote side roads.

Zitat Icon

We rehearse the scenarios we will face when we have to defend ourselves against a robust enemy.

Militärkommandant Heinz Zöllner

Was ist die Übungsannahme?

A so-called "hybrid attack" on our country, with the enemy not only using (covert) raids on convoys and attacks on critical infrastructure, but also attacks in cyberspace and disinformation. As the international events of recent years have shown, this is a very real threat.

Was wird in der Steiermark geschützt?

The military command mentions dams, substations, tunnels and transport hubs - but no details are given in order to avoid "combat tourism". What is known, however, is that the Plabutsch Tunnel will be protected.

Welche Zusatzübung gibt es?

Next year, Austria will once again be part of the EU Battlegroup, a rapid European reaction force that is available for short-term deployments. The Austrian Armed Forces are responsible for logistics and 68 soldiers from Supply Regiment 1 in Gratkorn are being prepared. They are practising as part of "Schutzschild 24", then again in Germany in the second half of the year.

