6000 soldiers march in mega exercise

Well, there won't be any Pandur tanks rolling along the roads in Styria, and heavy artillery won't be used either: but there may be some noise from practice ammunition (even at night). On the first and last two days of the exercise, the deployment of the soldiers will also be noticeable on the roads, for example on the A2 and A9 highways and the S6, S35 and S36 expressways. Simulated attacks on convoys do not take place on highways, of course, but on remote side roads.