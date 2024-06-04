Vienna’s delivery traffic to become emission-free

"Vienna is a completely different story"

Austrian Post, which has already committed to emission-free delivery for the whole of Vienna by the end of 2025, is one of the driving forces behind this. Post CEO Peter Umundum can already draw on experience from Innsbruck and Salzburg, for example, "but Vienna is a whole different ball game." Austrian Post started using e-mobility for deliveries ten years ago. At that time, range was still a real problem and drivers were faced with the question "to heat the car or to drive it?", but no longer today.